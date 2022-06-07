Tech snag delays Delhi's metro services on Blue Line

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Services on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City/Vaishali witnessed a two-hour halt on Monday, leading to a major chaos and trouble to the commuters.

Services across the Blue Line corridor were impacted due to a technical snag, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. However the services were resumed later, officials said.

The DMRC in a statement said train services between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha station of the Blue Line were affected from 6.35pm to 8 pm to undertake the repair work of a broken contact wire on the UP Line (going towards Dwarka) due to an external object hitting the OHE/pantograph of the train.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka Sector-21 in Delhi and Noida Electronic City, along with a branch line to Vaishali. A shuttle train service was provided for commuting for passengers between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations during the affected period.