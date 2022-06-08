Money-laundering case: Post ED raids, Kejriwal backs Satyendar Jain once again

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is after his Aam Aadmi Party and its governments in the national capital and Punjab. His remarks came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said it seized “unexplained” cash worth Rs 2.85 crore and 133 gold coins after raids were conducted at the premises of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain and his alleged associates on Monday as part of a money-laundering probe against them.

Taking to Twitter, the CM dubbed the charges against Jain as a “lie”.“At this time, the prime minister is after the Aam Aadmi Party with all his power, especially the governments of Delhi and Punjab. Lie after lie, lie after lie,” the CM tweeted in Hindi.

“You (PM) have the power of all the agencies but God is with us,” he said. The ED said on Tuesday that those raided “either directly or indirectly assisted” Jain in the process of money laundering. The cash and coins were “unexplained” and were kept in a “secret” place, it said.

BJP, Cong slam AAP govt

The Delhi units of the BJP and the Congress on Tuesday slammed the Arvind Kejriwal government over ED recoveries of gold and cash from jailed minister Satyendar Jain and his associates, and claimed more heads will roll in the coming days. The BJP said Jain should be conferred with the “Param Bhrasht (most corrupt)” award and that the Enforcement Directorate should also probe the chief minister.