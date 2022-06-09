STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Short circuit: 100 e-rickshaws gutted in Delhi's Jamia Nagar fire

A massive fire broke out at the parking area of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Metro station on Wednesday, leaving almost 100 vehicles charred.

Published: 09th June 2022 08:05 AM

A massive blaze broke out at the electric motor parking in Jamia Nagar on Monday | Express

By Zaid Nayeemi
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at the parking area of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Metro station on Wednesday, leaving almost 100 vehicles charred. The reason for the fire is expected to be a short circuit which took place while an e-rickshaw was being charged. One of the affected persons said they suffered a loss of almost Rs 1.5 lakh.

M Abid, who was present at the spot of the incident, said, “I saw a huge fire while I was returning from the namaz.” He added that electricity in the area was snapped after the incident, which woke up many people. Five-six fire tender vehicles and one ambulance were present at the spot, he said. The incident happened at the branch office of ETO Motors, which specialises in manufacturing electric vehicles. They give out e-rickshaws at a rent of Rs 400-500 per day along with a charging point. Apart from e-rickshaws, other vehicles also came under the fold of fire.

Councillor Abdul Wajid said almost 150 e-rickshaws were gutted in the fire. He added that he talked to the Sub Divisional Magistrate, and was assured of every help. The family of Ram Singh Chauhan, whose house shared a wall with the ETO Motors company, said that he woke up with the crackling sound of burning e-rickshaws. He added that the fire burnt down an air-conditioner and washing machine, and two water tanks, among other things.

His son, Nitish Chauhan, said, “We have reported an approx damage of Rs 1.5 lakh  to the Delhi Police officials of Jamia Nagar area.” Another resident, Nisha Yadav, too said that they have suffered damage worth Rs 10,000, as three of their water tanks got burnt. A police personnel from the Okhla Vihar Police Station said, “We have registered an FIR and the investigation is on.” A report is likely to come out very soon, he added.

