Embracing diversity with every step

Dyuti Roy

Express News Service

If you happened to be at Sheikh Sarai on Thursday morning, you would have been greeted by a riot of colours. Members of the LGBTQ+ community—along with allies—unfurled rainbow flags and held placards reading ‘Love Perseveres’ as they joined the Pride Parade, organised by Noida-based voluntary organization, Warriors Without Cause, in collaboration with GirlUp Adira, the official GirlUp Club of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, Delhi University. Dyuti Roy speaks to attendees from the community about the moment in their lives when they truly felt empowered.

Excerpts from the community

This was my first Pride parade. Seeing so many people from the community in Delhi made me feel accepted in this world.

-Deepansha Goyal (22), Palam Village

When Section 377 was scrapped, I was in school—they scared me once with suspension for being vocal about queer issues—and was shouting ‘I am free!’

-Rishi Raj (20), Noida

I am lucky to have accepting friends and parents. The moment I came out to everyone, I felt powerful...it helped me accept myself.

-Mitali Goyal (19), Sukhdev Vihar

When I started researching [on being queer], I realised it is normal, and accepted myself. From then, I have felt empowered.

-Piyush Aggarwal (18), Bhajanpura

It was when, as a queer person, I stopped letting people address me in public without reducing my identity to heterosexual standards.

-Reyansh Naarang (22), IP Extension