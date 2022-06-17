Heart, soul and a large dose of Hip-Hop

Dyuti Roy By

The idea of identity has always fascinated Adi Radia. “We all wear different masks at different times, depending on who we are talking to and how we want to portray ourselves to them,” shares the 28-year-old hip-hop artist from Gurugram. His artiste name—‘naqaab47’—is also a way for him to grapple with his identities, one he showcases to the world and the other that he assumes while performing. Mentioning that ‘47’ is a reference to freedom, Radia adds, “This is the ‘naqaab’ I wear when I am free.”

Inspired by English rock band Pink Floyd’s album Dark Side of the Moon, Radia’s debut album Parvarish—produced by Delhi-based electronic duo Shoals, the album was launched in April this year—is a unique bildungsroman about growing up in one’s twenties, as seen through eight different themes. In this week’s Soundscape, we speak to Radia about his experience working with other Indian hip-hop artists, and more. Excerpt…

Does each track in Parvarish address a different personality of an Indian millennial (who is growing up)?

Not different personalities, but various stages of navigating through your quarter-life crisis. My debut project was an EP Paidaish, which explored my teenage years and early twenties. This project takes a look into my late twenties. It is a continuation of the same autobiographical expression of my journey.

How did the idea to collaborate with so many hip-hop artists come up?

Features have always played an important role in hip-hop globally. The idea to collaborate with a number of artists came from the success of albums such as Rawal x Bharg’s Sab Chahiye and Karun’s Granth. In these albums, having multiple features not only allowed them to represent their tastes in Indian hip-hop, but also helped them reach new listeners. For Parvarish, each artist was given a heads up about the theme. This allowed them to relate to the topic in their own unique way and contribute something personal.

Would you say that your album is a way of taking forward the legacy of Indian hip-hop?

The goal behind this album is to contribute something new to the Indian hip-hop landscape. Both in terms of lyrics and production, the effort was to create a new sound and make something lasting.

Is there a Parvarish track that you specifically liked working on?

Working on ateet was a rewarding experience. Having struggled with addiction, the topic of battling demons of your past was something I related to. As part of research, I spoke to recovering addicts about their experiences. The lyrics came from a personal place; the song structure is the most unconventional one I have attempted.

What is in the pipeline?

I am focusing on collaborating with other artists. Until now, most of my songs have been collaborations with Shoals. I am looking forward to branching out from that comfort zone. I am also working on improving my singing so I can include more melodic elements.

‘Parvarish’ by Adi Radia aka naqaab47 is streaming on all leading platforms