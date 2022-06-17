STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Heart, soul and a large dose of Hip-Hop

In this week’s Soundscape, we speak to Radia about his experience working with other Indian hip-hop artists, and more.

Published: 17th June 2022 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2022 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Adi Radia

Adi Radia

By Dyuti Roy
Express News Service

The idea of identity has always fascinated Adi Radia. “We all wear different masks at different times, depending on who we are talking to and how we want to portray ourselves to them,” shares the 28-year-old hip-hop artist from Gurugram. His artiste name—‘naqaab47’—is also a way for him to grapple with his identities, one he showcases to the world and the other that he assumes while performing. Mentioning that ‘47’ is a reference to freedom, Radia adds, “This is the ‘naqaab’ I wear when I am free.” 

Inspired by English rock band Pink Floyd’s album Dark Side of the Moon, Radia’s debut album Parvarish—produced by Delhi-based electronic duo Shoals, the album was launched in April this year—is a unique bildungsroman about growing up in one’s twenties, as seen through eight different themes. In this week’s Soundscape, we speak to Radia about his experience working with other Indian hip-hop artists, and more. Excerpt…

Does each track in Parvarish address a different personality of an Indian millennial (who is growing up)?
Not different personalities, but various stages of navigating through your quarter-life crisis. My debut project was an EP Paidaish, which explored my teenage years and early twenties. This project takes a look into my late twenties. It is a continuation of the same autobiographical expression of my journey.

How did the idea to collaborate with so many hip-hop artists come up?
Features have always played an important role in hip-hop globally. The idea to collaborate with a number of artists came from the success of albums such as Rawal x Bharg’s Sab Chahiye and Karun’s Granth. In these albums, having multiple features not only allowed them to represent their tastes in Indian hip-hop, but also helped them reach new listeners. For Parvarish, each artist was given a heads up about the theme. This allowed them to relate to the topic in their own unique way and contribute something personal.

Would you say that your album is a way of taking forward the legacy of Indian hip-hop?
The goal behind this album is to contribute something new to the Indian hip-hop landscape. Both in terms of lyrics and production, the effort was to create a new sound and make something lasting.

Is there a Parvarish track that you specifically liked working on?
Working on ateet was a rewarding experience. Having struggled with addiction, the topic of battling demons of your past was something I related to. As part of research, I spoke to recovering addicts about their experiences. The lyrics came from a personal place; the song structure is the most unconventional one I have attempted.

What is in the pipeline?
I am focusing on collaborating with other artists. Until now, most of my songs have been collaborations with Shoals. I am looking forward to branching out from that comfort zone. I am also working on improving my singing so I can include more melodic elements.

‘Parvarish’ by Adi Radia aka naqaab47 is streaming on all leading platforms

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hip Hop Artistt Pink Floyd Indian millenial
India Matters
Army chief General Manoj Pande (Photo| PTI)
Agnipath recruitment process soon, training of first Agniveers in December: Army chief
Agnipath scheme is a game-changer that will give the Army, Navy, and Air Force a more youthful image. (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath scheme: Here is all you need to know about Indian Army Recruitment 2022
Representational Image. (File | PTI)
India adds 12,847 new Covid cases, 14 fatalities; active cases up by over 4800
Image used for representational purpose only.
CBI raids Jodhpur home of Gehlot's brother in fertiliser scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp