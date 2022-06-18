Rainfall intensity to increase in Odisha from next week

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: There should be relief from hot and sultry conditions as rainfall activity is expected to increase from June 20 onwards. Conditions are favourable for further advancement of the south-west monsoon into more parts of the State during the next three days, the met office said on Friday.

“Rainfall activity is expected to increase from June 20 onwards. Light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at many places on June 20 and 21,” informed Umasankar Das, Scientist, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

The regional met office also issued heavy rainfall warning for one or two places in Ganjam, Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj districts on June 20. In the last two days, the showers have brought down the current month’s rainfall deficit from 80 per cent to 64 per cent.

Though the monsoon is yet to cover the entire State, parts of the coastal region witnessed rainfall on Friday under the influence of the north-south trough from north-east Bihar to interior Odisha. The met office has forecast thunderstorms with lightning in Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and 13 other districts on Saturday.