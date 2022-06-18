STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Rainfall intensity to increase in Odisha from next week

The regional met office also issued heavy rainfall warning for one or two places in Ganjam, Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj districts on June 20.

Published: 18th June 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Boys ride a bicycle as dark clouds hover over the skyline of Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo | Express)

Boys ride a bicycle as dark clouds hover over the skyline of Bhubaneswar on Friday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  There should be relief from hot and sultry conditions as rainfall activity is expected to increase from June 20 onwards. Conditions are favourable for further advancement of the south-west monsoon into more parts of the State during the next three days, the met office said on Friday.

“Rainfall activity is expected to increase from June 20 onwards. Light to moderate rain or thundershower is likely to occur at many places on June 20 and 21,” informed Umasankar Das, Scientist, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre.

The regional met office also issued heavy rainfall warning for one or two places in Ganjam, Kandhamal and Mayurbhanj districts on June 20. In the last two days, the showers have brought down the current month’s rainfall deficit from 80 per cent to 64 per cent.

Though the monsoon is yet to cover the entire State, parts of the coastal region witnessed rainfall on Friday under the influence of the north-south trough from north-east  Bihar to interior Odisha. The met office has forecast thunderstorms with lightning in Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore and 13 other districts on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha Rainfall Monsoon thundershower Ganjam Mayurbhanj
India Matters
The Central Armed Police Forces.(File | PTI)
10 per cent vacancies in CAPFs, Assam Rifles to be reserved for Agniveers: MHA
Sudarshan Venu, the Managing Director of TVS Company (Photo | @TVSmotorscompany)
Agnipath scheme will strengthen society, contribute to nation-building: TVS MD
Catherine Pollett.(Photo | Facebook)
41 yrs after, ‘Belgian’ Kathy to be in Kerala in search of parents
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Andhra Pradesh's newly-formed Palnadu district turning its trash into 'gold'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp