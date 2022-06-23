STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
4 NSUI members held for setting ‘fire’ outside Nadda house 

During the protest against the newly-launched Agnipath scheme, 8-10 people gathered outside Nadda’s house and began sloganeering.

Published: 23rd June 2022

BJP president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested four National Student Union of India (NSUI) members in case of a fire incident that reportedly happened outside the residence of BJP national president JP Nadda at Moti Lal Nehru Marg. The arrested NSUI members are 30 years-old Jagdeep Singh, national delegate, Sarvottam Rana, state general secretary, Chandigarh, Pranav Pandey, national coordinator and Vishal, general secretary. 

During the protest against the newly-launched Agnipath scheme, 8-10 people gathered outside Nadda’s house and began sloganeering. After some time, they brought two khaki shorts representing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh uniform wrapped on a stick and set them on fire. The police also informed that they threw the burning remains towards the security room of the house but it was stopped by the police.

The police filed the FIR against the accused under Sections 188,146,147,149,278,285,307,436 and 120-B of Indian Penal Code at Tughlakabad police station. The police further informed that an Innova car that was used by the accused was also recovered and the police is also in search of other co-accused in the case.

