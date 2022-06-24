STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Laparoscopic surgery successfully performed on female with 2 uteruses

Doctors at the CK Birla hospital said that the treatment was successful, the patient is recovering well and has no pain or bleeding. 

Published: 24th June 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A laparoscopic surgery was successfully performed on a 56-year-old female patient suffering from uterus didelphys, a rare condition that causes abnormal postmenopausal bleeding, at a private facility in Gurugram, officials said. Uterus didelphys is a rare condition that happens when one grows two uteruses instead of one.

Doctors at the CK Birla hospital said that the treatment was successful, the patient is recovering well and has no pain or bleeding. The patient had been unaware of the condition despite having delivered two children in the past. “I had post-menopausal bleeding on May 8, days ahead of my daughter’s wedding and it was very unusual.

After diagnosis, it was found that I had two uteruses and that was something I was never aware of,” the 56-year-old patient said. Speaking about the complications during her first conception, she said, “I lost my first child after I went into premature labour in just eight months, the double uterus condition was still not diagnosed back then. “My baby did not survive for more than 24 hours after delivery, but I never understood that the complications were arising due to uterus didelphys.”     

“When I conceived my second and third child and had cesarean delivery both the times, the condition was still not diagnosed,” she added. The patient had a history of pregnancy-related complications due to this condition and lost her first child after preterm labour, Aruna Kalra, the doctor who performed the laparoscopic surgery said.

“Her first pregnancy was in a smaller, less developed uterus which could not provide space and nutrition to the developing fetus and due to a weak uterus (womb), she suffered intrauterine death of the baby, which is a very common complication with uterine abnormalities,” Kalra said. On conducting ultrasonography, it was revealed that the patient had uterus didelphys or double uteruses, which required immediate medical intervention, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Laparoscopic surgery Surgery Uterus didelphys
India Matters
Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress MP Ehsaan Jafri. (File | PTI)
Gujarat riots: SC dismisses Zakia Jafri's plea against SIT clean chit to Narendra Modi
Image used for representation only
Covid vax prevented over 42 lakh deaths in India: Lancet
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Startup in Bengal develops a device to produce oxygen from water
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
Automobiles will get 'Star Ratings' based on performance in crash tests: Gadkari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp