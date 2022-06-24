Laparoscopic surgery successfully performed on female with 2 uteruses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A laparoscopic surgery was successfully performed on a 56-year-old female patient suffering from uterus didelphys, a rare condition that causes abnormal postmenopausal bleeding, at a private facility in Gurugram, officials said. Uterus didelphys is a rare condition that happens when one grows two uteruses instead of one.

Doctors at the CK Birla hospital said that the treatment was successful, the patient is recovering well and has no pain or bleeding. The patient had been unaware of the condition despite having delivered two children in the past. “I had post-menopausal bleeding on May 8, days ahead of my daughter’s wedding and it was very unusual.

After diagnosis, it was found that I had two uteruses and that was something I was never aware of,” the 56-year-old patient said. Speaking about the complications during her first conception, she said, “I lost my first child after I went into premature labour in just eight months, the double uterus condition was still not diagnosed back then. “My baby did not survive for more than 24 hours after delivery, but I never understood that the complications were arising due to uterus didelphys.”

“When I conceived my second and third child and had cesarean delivery both the times, the condition was still not diagnosed,” she added. The patient had a history of pregnancy-related complications due to this condition and lost her first child after preterm labour, Aruna Kalra, the doctor who performed the laparoscopic surgery said.

“Her first pregnancy was in a smaller, less developed uterus which could not provide space and nutrition to the developing fetus and due to a weak uterus (womb), she suffered intrauterine death of the baby, which is a very common complication with uterine abnormalities,” Kalra said. On conducting ultrasonography, it was revealed that the patient had uterus didelphys or double uteruses, which required immediate medical intervention, she added.