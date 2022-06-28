STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Technical snag causes short delay in Delhi Metro’s Red Line services

Published: 28th June 2022 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2022 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Services were delayed for nearly 45 minutes on a section of Delhi Metro’s Red Line on Monday morning due to some technical issues, causing inconvenience to commuters, said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials. 

The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) in Ghaziabad. “Red Line update. Delay in Services between Inderlok and Pitampura. Normal services on all other lines,” the DMRC tweeted around 8 am to alert the commuters.

“Rectification work is in progress and all efforts are being made to resume regular services at the earliest. The inconvenience caused is regretted. Please keep following us for further updates,” it added. Around 8.45 am, the DMRC again tweeted saying normal services have resumed on the section.

Later, in a statement, the DMRC said, “There was a technical fault reported in a train at Kohat Enclave Metro Station going towards Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) Station around 8 am. Due to this, slight bunching of trains was there for about half an hour on the Inderlok-Pitampura section of the Red Line.”

A senior official said normal train services were available on the rest of the sections of the Red Line.
There have been incidents of such technical problems earlier as well. The commuters, largely office-goers, had on June 9 faced hardship as services on the Blue Line were delayed for over two hours due to a technical snag. Days before that, services were disrupted on the entire Blue Line on June 6 for nearly an hour and a half due to a technical snag caused by a bird hit.

