Delhi airport prepares for full-body scanner trial

The Delhi airport at its Terminal 2 has started conducting trials of a full-body scanner, which detects objects on passengers without any pat-down search, on Tuesday.

Published: 29th June 2022 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2022 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi airport at its Terminal 2 has started conducting trials of a full-body scanner, which detects objects on passengers without any pat-down search, on Tuesday.  “Full-body scanners can detect non-metal objects, which are hard to detect with the conventional door frame metal detector,’ the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement.

The DIAL has installed a full-body scanner at the security check area for trials, it said. “The trials would be conducted on a real-time basis i.e. passengers would have to pass through it during their security check before moving to the security hold area,” it said.

Aviation security regulator in April 2019 directed 84 airports including the Delhi airport to install body scanners by March 2020, replacing existing door frame metal detectors, hand-held scanners and pat-down searches of passengers to detect metallic objects.

The trials of a full-body scanner at the Delhi airport would be carried out for a period of 45 to 60 days, the statement said. “During this period, feedback of all the stakeholders would be examined  and evaluated,” it added.

