STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

CISF to increase women force in future: Amit Shah

Govt is looking to achieve a male-female ratio of 80:20, aims to enhance the paramilitary force with a hybrid model

Published: 07th March 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays respect at CISF memorial in Ghaziabad | Pti

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the representation of women in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) would be increased from the present six per cent to at least 20 per cent, in the near future.

Speaking at an event on the occasion of the 53rd Raising Day celebrations of the CISF in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, Shah said that significant efforts would be made by the government to increase women personnel in the paramilitary force. “We will increase it to take the male-female ratio to at least 80:20,” he said.

Shah also said that the role of the 1.64-lakh-personnel-strong force could soon be enhanced by pitching for a “hybrid” security model, which would see CISF training and certifying private security agencies so that they could take over the task of efficiently guarding various kinds of industrial and manufacturing units in the country.

“The work of private security agencies is rapidly increasing...We have brought out rules for their functioning. Can the CISF take the responsibility of training these private security agencies?” he asked.
He said that there was a need to increase the efficiency of the private security agencies as the CISF alone could not render the task of securing the industrial and manufacturing units.

At present, the CISF is in charge of securing 354 units in the government and private sectors, including vital assets such as oil, power, information technology, Delhi Metro, and 65 airports across the country.
Shah also urged the force to collaborate actively with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Border Security Force (BSF) to come up with an active counter-drone technology given how there was a drone attack threat to industrial units along the seaports.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CISF Raising Day Celebrations Union Home Minister Amit Shah Private Security Agencies
India Matters
Former MD and CEO of NSE Chitra Ramakrishna. (File Photo)
CBI to produce former NSE CEO Chitra Ramakrishna in local Special court
Disha Mannur
Meet Disha Mannur: Belagavi’s daughter-in-law flies Air India's Ukraine evacuation flight 
A militia man stands at a checkpoint set up on a road heading to the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (Photo | AP)
'Don't break our hopes': Indian students at Ukraine continue to face hardships as fighting gets intense
Fund was collected from the villagers and the bridge was erected by investing nearly Rs one lakh. (Photo | EPS)
Jharkhand villagers build bridge through crowdfunding to make educational institutes reachable for kids

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp