IGI best airport for the fourth consecutive year

IGIA has received this Airport Service Quality (ASQ) recognition for 2021 from Airports Council International (ACI) in the category of over 40 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA).

Published: 12th March 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Indira Gandhi International Airport

Indira Gandhi International Airport (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport was on Friday recognised as the ‘Best Airport by Size and Region’ in the Asia-Pacific region for the fourth consecutive year, its operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said. 

IGIA has received this Airport Service Quality (ASQ) recognition for 2021 from Airports Council International (ACI) in the category of over 40 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA). The Airport Service Quality programme is the world’s leading airports’ customer experience measurement and benchmarking programme. 

The new hygiene category also complements ACI’s Airport Health Accreditation programme, which helps airports align their health measures with global standards and currently includes more than 300 airports.
The Awards will be presented in the fourth ASQ Forum and ACI World Customer Experience Global Summit that will take place between 13th and 15th September 2022 in Krakow, Poland.

Commenting on the achievement, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO-DIAL said, “We are overwhelmed that our efforts at Delhi Airport are continually being recognized in ACI-ASQ award year-after-year.” 

