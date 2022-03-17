Delhi Police enlist 82 legal consultants for improving quality of investigation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 80 legal consultants have been empanelled by the Delhi Police to improve the quality of investigation and help increase the conviction rate, officials said on Wednesday.

Special Commissioner (Licensing and Legal Division) Sanjay Singh said that 82 legal consultants will help the police in important criminal cases. According to the police, the important cases include sensational and heinous cases having ramification on law and order.

The Delhi Police was recently criticised for its probe related to northeast Delhi riots by a court. The city court acquitted a man of rioting and dacoity charges in July, noting that the prosecution “miserably failed” to prove its case.