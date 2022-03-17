STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police enlist 82 legal consultants for improving quality of investigation

Special Commissioner (Licensing and Legal Division) Sanjay Singh said that 82 legal consultants will help the police in important criminal cases.

Published: 17th March 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

Delhi Police (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over 80 legal consultants have been empanelled by the Delhi Police to improve the quality of investigation and help increase the conviction rate, officials said on Wednesday.

Special Commissioner (Licensing and Legal Division) Sanjay Singh said that 82 legal consultants will help the police in important criminal cases. According to the police, the important cases include sensational and heinous cases having ramification on law and order.

The Delhi Police was recently criticised for its probe related to northeast Delhi riots by a court. The city court acquitted a man of rioting and dacoity charges in July, noting that the prosecution “miserably failed” to prove its case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Delhi Police investigation Delhi Police lawyer
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp