Technical glitch delays services on three lines of Delhi Metro

A large number of office-goers avail Metro services at this time to travel to their destinations in Delhi and neighbouring cities.

Published: 18th March 2022 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi metro

A worker sanitises a metro coach of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC. (Representational Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Services were delayed on three corridors of the Delhi Metro due to some technical glitch on Thursday morning, the DMRC said, even as many commuters took to social media to share pictures of passengers standing in long queues awaiting the arrival of trains at many stations.

A large number of office-goers avail Metro services at this time to travel to their destinations in Delhi and neighbouring cities. Train services in sections of three lines - Green, Violet and Pink Lines - were affected on Thursday from 08:05 am to 11:05 am due to intermittent signaling issues (track circuit drop/loss of train IDs) resulting in movement of trains with restricted speed on manual mode.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted around 9 am on the day to alert commuters saying, "Service Update Delay in services on Violet, Green and Pink lines."

One of the commuters, Deepak Vats tweeted, "Dear DMRC you need to update this type of delay at night so people are aware of this delay before approaching the metro station and they plan other routing plans. Passengers are late to reach the office. It took me 1hr 50 minutes to reach the Tikri border on the green line."

Another commuter, Malik Rashid, said, "People waiting at the Lajpat Nagar pink line towards Majlis Park for the past half an hour. No update on resumption of service."

Also, office goers who were stuck at metro stations were also seen sitting at the platforms with laptops opened and one such commuter tweeted, "You must have heard about work from home and work from office but today metro service is delayed by two hours, now you can see work from metro."

Heavy crowds were seen at most of the metro stations on these three lines including Shiv Vihar, Govindpuri, Lajpat Nagar, Kashmere Gate, RK Ashram, Kailash Colony among other metro stations.

The DMRC however issued a statement stating, "The signaling issue was reported from these Lines having the Bombardier based signaling system. Services on these lines were regulated as per a set plan to minimise the delay and inconvenience to passengers."

