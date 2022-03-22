STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora calls for recognition of Kashmiri Pandits’ ‘genocide’

The Panun Kashmir had circulated a bill for the recognition of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandit in December 2019.

Published: 22nd March 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri Pandit

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) on Monday described the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir as “genocide” and demanded a framework for the recourse, rehabilitation and resettlement of the displaced people in the valley. Addressing a press conference here, GKPD co-founder US-based Surinder Kaul said the recognition of the “genocide” is the first step in giving justice to the people who were forced to leave the valley.

Asked whether the GKPD supported the “Genocide Bill” circulated by the Panun Kashmir, an organisation that advocates a separate homeland for Kashmir Pandits in the valley, Kaul said, “It is a good bill. The United Nations Genocide Convention to which India is a signatory said that every country should have their genocide bills to protect their citizens.” The Panun Kashmir had circulated a bill for the recognition of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandit in December 2019.

The GKPD press conference was called amid a raging controversy surrounding ‘The Kashmir Files’ -- a film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. GKPD leaders who claimed to have provided intellectual support to the movie said it should not be seen through the binary of Hindus-Muslim but as a movie that highlights the impact of terrorism on human lives. Kaul stated that the movie is not “bashing” any community and it is based on facts to highlight the impact of global terrorism.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora Genocide Bill UN Genocide Convention Justice
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp