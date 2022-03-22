Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora calls for recognition of Kashmiri Pandits’ ‘genocide’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) on Monday described the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir as “genocide” and demanded a framework for the recourse, rehabilitation and resettlement of the displaced people in the valley. Addressing a press conference here, GKPD co-founder US-based Surinder Kaul said the recognition of the “genocide” is the first step in giving justice to the people who were forced to leave the valley.

Asked whether the GKPD supported the “Genocide Bill” circulated by the Panun Kashmir, an organisation that advocates a separate homeland for Kashmir Pandits in the valley, Kaul said, “It is a good bill. The United Nations Genocide Convention to which India is a signatory said that every country should have their genocide bills to protect their citizens.” The Panun Kashmir had circulated a bill for the recognition of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandit in December 2019.

The GKPD press conference was called amid a raging controversy surrounding ‘The Kashmir Files’ -- a film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits. GKPD leaders who claimed to have provided intellectual support to the movie said it should not be seen through the binary of Hindus-Muslim but as a movie that highlights the impact of terrorism on human lives. Kaul stated that the movie is not “bashing” any community and it is based on facts to highlight the impact of global terrorism.