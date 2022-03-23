STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Diversions on stretch of NH-48 in Gurugram to be put on Wednesday

Police issued the advisory and the diversion plan to ensure smooth traffic from Kherki Dhaulla toll (Givo Cut) to Hero Honda Chowk.

Published: 23rd March 2022 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

Heavy traffic on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

Heavy traffic on the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway. (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

GURUGRAM: Police in Gurugram issued an advisory and a traffic diversion plan in view of a proposed protest march on Wednesday by the members of the Ahir community, who are demanding that a regiment in the Army be named after it.The march is slated to be taken out on the NH 48.

Police issued the advisory and the diversion plan to ensure smooth traffic from Kherki Dhaulla toll (Givo Cut) to Hero Honda Chowk. As per the plan, buses will not be allowed on the stretch. Traffic from Jaipur will be directed to the south peripheral road, just before Kherki Dhaulla toll (Givo Cut), and commuters can reach their destination via Sohna Road.  

Traffic from Delhi is advised to take alternate routes via Golf Course Road and Sohna Road. "All traffic will be diverted at Hero Honda Chowk towards Subhash Chowk/ Pataudi Road," DCP (Traffic) Virender Singh Tomar said.

All heavy/goods vehicles are advised to take the KMP expressway from Panchgaon and Faridabad to go to Delhi.People from the Ahir community, led by Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, have been sitting on an indefinite protest since February 3 near Kherki Daula toll on Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, demanding the formation of an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army. .

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NH 48 NH 48 Gurugram gurugram road diversion Gurugram police
India Matters
Airman in the US Air Force Darshan Shah (Photo | Special arrangement)
Indian-origin man in US Air Force gets religious waiver to wear tilak while in uniform
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Common University Entrance Test to replace college admission methods from July
Most women feel unsafe while travelling alone in public transport. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick/EPS)
Is Chennai safe for women? Question arises amid public place harassment cases
Nirit Datta
'Filter out toxic plastic waste': Kolkata man launches campaign against cigarette filters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp