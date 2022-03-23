Diversions on stretch of NH-48 in Gurugram to be put on Wednesday

By Express News Service

GURUGRAM: Police in Gurugram issued an advisory and a traffic diversion plan in view of a proposed protest march on Wednesday by the members of the Ahir community, who are demanding that a regiment in the Army be named after it.The march is slated to be taken out on the NH 48.

Police issued the advisory and the diversion plan to ensure smooth traffic from Kherki Dhaulla toll (Givo Cut) to Hero Honda Chowk. As per the plan, buses will not be allowed on the stretch. Traffic from Jaipur will be directed to the south peripheral road, just before Kherki Dhaulla toll (Givo Cut), and commuters can reach their destination via Sohna Road.

Traffic from Delhi is advised to take alternate routes via Golf Course Road and Sohna Road. "All traffic will be diverted at Hero Honda Chowk towards Subhash Chowk/ Pataudi Road," DCP (Traffic) Virender Singh Tomar said.

All heavy/goods vehicles are advised to take the KMP expressway from Panchgaon and Faridabad to go to Delhi.People from the Ahir community, led by Sanyukt Ahir Regiment Morcha, have been sitting on an indefinite protest since February 3 near Kherki Daula toll on Delhi-Gurgaon expressway, demanding the formation of an Ahir regiment in the Indian Army. .