Indian Railways utilising Antimicrobial Copper Coating in coaches for preventing infection

The railway has initiated such a first-of-its-kind safety measure following the report of US Environment Protection Agency.

Published: 23rd March 2022 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Railways

Indian Railways

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a post-Covid-19 safety measure, the Indian Railway has started utilizing the 'Antimicrobial copper coating" on the door handles, the touching-points of train- toilets and other points of train coaches, which are frequently touched by passengers during journey. 

The railway has initiated such a first-of-its-kind safety measure following the report of US Environment Protection Agency(EPA), that certain copper alloys ensure long-term effectiveness and safety against the infections caused by viruses, including the SARS-COV-2(Covid-19). 

Apart from all this, the railway is utilizing the 'antimicrobial copper coating" on the handles of vestibule areas and installing the Plasma-air purification system inside the AC coaches of premier trains to lessen the vulnerability to virus infection. 

Sharing this in reply to a Lok Sabha question recently, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said: "The Antimicrobial copper coating has been provided in 300 coaches manufactured by the Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala".

The minister further stated that the Antimicrobial Copper Coating (ACC) has been done on the entrance handrail and the handles of vestibule area.

"Besides all this, all zonal railways have been advised for use of Sodium Hypochlorite for disinfection of contact areas and fitting like seat with rexine covers, door handles, toilets, latches, water taps, switches continuously", the minister said. The coaches manufactured at Kapurthala rail coach factory with the antimicrobial copper coating are being used in many premier and long-distance express trains.

A highly placed railway source said that the railway has a plan to ensure the antimicrobial copper coating in all new train coaches, which are being built now, to ensuring maximum prevention to passengers from micro virus-caused infections, like the Covid-19, in future.

