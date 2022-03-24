PWD opens trial run of second carriageway from Nizamuddin to Badarpur of Ashram underpass

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) on Wednesday began a trial run of the second carriageway from Nizamuddin to Badarpur of the much-awaited Ashram underpass on Mathura road, officials said.

With the opening of both carriageways, traffic flow at the Ashram intersection remained smooth on Wednesday, the PWD officials said. The trial run of the facility will continue till the underpass is formally inaugurated, which is expected by the end of this month.

“We have opened the second carriageway. Now both the carriageways are open for commuters and as a result there was no traffic congestion in the area during peak hours,” a senior PWD official said. He said the facility is likely to be formally dedicated to the public after its inauguration by the end of this month.

“The underpass is likely to be opened after the Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly,” the official said.

The trail run of the 750-metre along Ashram underpass started on Tuesday but only one carriageway, which goes towards Nizamuddin from Badarpur side, was opened.

The second carriageway, which goes towards Badarpur from Nizamuddin side did not open due to some pending finishing work. Ashram intersection is an important link between central and south Delhi and also with Faridabad. The junction connects the Mathura Road and the Ring Road (linking Lajpat Nagar-Sarai Kale Khan and the DND flyover).

On Wednesday, commuters crossing the intersection were in for a pleasant surprise as they experienced smooth ride through the underpass. “Every day I used to get stuck here at least for about 20-25 minutes while on my way to work near ITO. But today it was a smooth drive as I crossed the stretch in no time,” said Shivam Soni, a resident of Friends Colony in south Delhi.