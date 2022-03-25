Delhi airport to resume international operations from March 27

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi airport is set to resume international commercial flight operations from March 27, its handler Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement on Thursday.

“With the resumption of international commercial flight operations, tourism is likely to get a significant boost as passengers will be able to enjoy direct connectivity to international tourist destinations. We are working with all stakeholders to make the recommencement of international operation after two long years, a smooth affair,” DIAL said.

It further said that all Covid protocols are already in place in terms of availability of the testing facility, temperature screening, sanitisation etc. Once the international commercial service begins, the number of international destinations is expected to increase significantly from about 46 (including Vande Bharat) to over 60, it said.

“Delhi has already registered a recovery of passenger traffic in the US, Australia and Middle East. Post resumption of commercial operations, South East Asia and Europe are expected to be the main drivers of international passenger growth,” said a senior official.