STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi airport to resume international operations from March 27

The Delhi airport is set to resume international commercial flight operations from March 27, its handler Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement on Thursday.

Published: 25th March 2022 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Airport. | (File photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi airport is set to resume international commercial flight operations from March 27, its handler Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a statement on Thursday.

“With the resumption of international commercial flight operations, tourism is likely to get a significant boost as passengers will be able to enjoy direct connectivity to international tourist destinations. We are working with all stakeholders to make the recommencement of international operation after two long years, a smooth affair,” DIAL said.

It further said that all Covid protocols are already in place in terms of availability of the testing facility, temperature screening, sanitisation etc. Once the international commercial service begins, the number of international destinations is expected to increase significantly from about 46 (including Vande Bharat) to over 60, it said.

“Delhi has already registered a recovery of passenger traffic in the US, Australia and Middle East. Post resumption of commercial operations, South East Asia and Europe are expected to be the main drivers of international passenger growth,” said a senior official.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Airport DIAL Flight International Pandemic
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp