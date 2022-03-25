STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Tunes that align with the heart, musical duo in Delhi

“Our mindsets have always aligned,” shares Sharon Bhardwaj (22), of the musical duo The Auduo, while talking about working with her brother Abhishek Bhardwaj (20).

Published: 25th March 2022 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Sharon Bhardwaj and Abhishek Bhardwaj

Sharon Bhardwaj and Abhishek Bhardwaj

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

“Our mindsets have always aligned,” shares Sharon Bhardwaj (22), of the musical duo The Auduo, while talking about working with her brother Abhishek Bhardwaj (20). The siblings have been inclined towards music since childhood.

The artists recently released their latest track Better Get Along that explores the idea of attracting positive energy through a positive mindset. In this week’s Soundscape, the two singers speak to us about their journey and their new song. Excerpts…

As a sibling duo making music, how easy or difficult is the process? 
Sharon: We intend to keep our objectives clear so that we face minimal challenges. We are truly independent, in the sense that both of us compose, produce, and release our own music.

What does the theme of Better Get Along touch upon?
Abhishek: The foundation and inspiration for the song was to explore ‘decisions and lifestyle that aligns with your heart and mind’. The song is about building a tribe that matches your vibe. It is all about surrounding yourself with good energy that ultimately elevates your persona.

Your album Saga City comprises RnB tracks that address the many facets of love. What was the inspiration?
Sharon: Saga City exhibits a chain of events about love (in all its phases), power, and its manifestation. The name of the album was picked out to symbolise the impassioned mood of the songs. The intensity of the music had to be represented by a significant and powerful word, and ‘Saga’ fit us best. The album looks at love in all its glorious reality. Love is not all bed of roses, it is so much more than that. 

What’s in the pipeline? 
Sharon: We are currently working on new singles with more fun genres; you’ll get to hear 
some Latin-inspired music soon!

‘Better Get Along’ by The Auduo streaming on all leading platforms

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tunes Heart Music Childhood Siblings
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp