Mercury breaches 41 degrees Celsius in Delhi, severe heatwave to stay

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Parts of the city scorched under a severe heatwave on Wednesday with the maximum temperature crossing the 41 degrees Celsius-mark at three places, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Severe heatwave conditions are likely to persist on Thursday as well. IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to "severe" hot weather conditions in northwest India. "The heatwave spell over northwest, central and west India is likely to continue for the next four to five days," said an official.

Eight weather stations in Delhi recorded their maximum temperature above 40 degrees Celsius. The mercury settled at 41.7 degrees Celsius, 41.4 degrees Celsius and 41.5 degrees Celsius at Narela, Pitampura and Sports Complex stations respectively.

The Safdarjung observatory recorded a high of 39.6 degrees Celsius - eight notches above normal. Another spell of heatwave in Delhi is likely from April 3 to April 5, the IMD officials said. According to non-profit green think tank Climate Trends, maximum temperatures in the second half of March have witnessed a rise over the last three years.

"The absence of a weather system and the presence of an anti-cyclone over Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan have been pushing hot winds across North and Central India. March is going to end on a hotter note with no respite till the beginning of April," said Mahesh Palawat, vice president, Meteorology and Climate Change, Skymet Weather.