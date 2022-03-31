Normalcy to return in Delhi? DDMA to do away with fine for not wearing face masks

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided on Thursday that there will be no fine now for not wearing face masks at public places in view of a significant decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the national capital, official sources said.

They said at a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal, there was consensus among all the participants about the lifting of all Covid-related restrictions, even though the DDMA is yet to issue an order in this regard.

However, most of the Covid-related restrictions have already been lifted by the authorities.

The sources said the DDMA is likely to issue an advisory for people, asking them to wear masks at crowded places.

Currently, there is a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks at public places in Delhi.

The Centre had earlier advised the states and Union territories to consider discontinuing the Covid containment measures in view of a sharp decline in the number of fresh cases of the infection in the country.

The decision to lift the restrictions in Delhi was taken at a meeting attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and senior officers of the departments concerned.

With a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in December last year due to its Omicron variant, the Delhi government had imposed several restrictions.

The restrictions were lifted gradually when the situation normalised and finally, the curbs were removed from February 28.

However, the rule related to wearing of masks at public places, including in buses and metro trains, continued.

Residents' welfare associations described the development as "risky and shocking", claiming that with the new relaxations, 99 per cent of the city's population will stop taking any precaution.

"This is shocking that despite the number of Covid cases rising worldwide, the mandate of wearing masks has been removed. They are resuming flights and markets have been opened completely. Now, the mask, which was providing basic precaution, has also been made optional," BS Vohra, who heads the East Delhi RWA joint front, told PTI.

President of North Delhi Resident Welfare Federation Ashok Bhasin said he supports the relaxation but complete removal of the rule is not sensible.

"It is a good thing because now, the terror in the name of civil defence will not be there. But masks should have been made compulsory at crowded places," he said.

After the DDMA meeting, the LG took to Twitter and said it was decided that the focus would be on hospital-based sentinel surveillance and enhancing vaccination coverage of the targeted population.

"While appreciating the efforts made by all stakeholders in management of COVID-19, emphasised upon the need to follow the 5 fold strategy of Test, Track, Treat, Vaccinate and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour as advised by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, GOI.

"To effectively meet any scenario in future that may arise, advised all agencies to remain vigilant without lowering the guard," he said in a series of tweets.

Delhi reported 113 fresh Covid cases and no death due to the viral disease on Thursday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.49 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With the COVID-19 cases declining significantly over the past few weeks, several states have decided to lift all the pandemic-related restrictions, including the mandatory wearing of face masks.

Maharashtra, one of the worst-hit states, and West Bengal on Thursday announced that all curbs related to the viral disease would be lifted, while Delhi decided to do away with the mandatory wearing of face masks at public places.

The withdrawal of the COVID-19 curbs came almost two years after the pandemic struck in March 2020.

It is expected that some other states may follow suit in the coming days.

At a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) chaired by Lt Governor Anil Baijal, it was decided that there will be no fine for not wearing face masks at public places in the national capital, officials said.

They added that the DDMA, however, is likely to issue an advisory for people, asking them to use masks at crowded places.

Currently, there is a fine of Rs 500 for not wearing masks at public places in Delhi.

In Maharashtra, the state government announced that all Covid-related curbs, including the wearing of masks, would be lifted from April 2.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters.

"From Gudhi Padwa (Marathi New Year which falls on April 2 this time), all COVID-19 related restrictions under the Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act will be withdrawn," Tope said.

Wearing of face mask will be voluntary from April 2, he said.

Similarly, the West Bengal government said that all curbs related to the contagion would stand withdrawn from midnight.

In a notification, the government, however, stressed the use of masks and hygiene maintenance.

"Accordingly, it is hereby notified that restrictions as currently in force by aforesaid orders are hereby withdrawn. However, advisory in respect of health and hygiene protocols, including wearing of masks at all times, hand hygiene and sanitisation of public places shall continue to be strictly observed until further order," it stated.

Meanwhile, with 1,225 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India's Covid tally rose to 4,30,24,440, while the active cases dipped to 14,307, the Union health ministry said.

The death toll climbed to 5,21,129 with 28 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate remained at 98.76 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 397 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The country's daily Covid positivity rate was recorded at 0.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.23 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the three-crore mark on June 23 last year.