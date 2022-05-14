STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ramanujan College flip-flops on CUET coaching classes

To be launched on June 1, the one month course for commerce stream is to be held in virtual mode for which the college is charging a non-refundable amount of Rs 12,000. 

Published: 14th May 2022 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ramanujan College, a DU college, drew flak from the teaching community on Friday for offering a crash course on the Common University Entrance Test despite a row over the CUET allegedly promoting a culture of coaching classes.

To be launched on June 1, the one month course for commerce stream is to be held in virtual mode for which the college is charging a non-refundable amount of Rs 12,000.  Sources, meanwhile, said that the CUET crash course poster was removed from the college website on Friday evening following the widespread criticism. 

Mithuraaj Dhusiya, a member of the DU academic council, said that crash courses like this will affect the education system. “In academic council meetings, time and again, the DU administration was made aware of the possible mushrooming of coaching centres because of CUET. It is absolutely disgusting to see a DU college itself joining this money-minting exercise. Will the DU administration wake up and act?” he said

Deo Kumar, a professor of Rajdhani College and former member of the academic council, said the DUTA leadership was appealing higher authorities to intervene immediately in the matter. Educators had warned CUET would lead to massification of coaching culture, Delhi Teachers Front secretary Abha Dev Habib lamented. “That a DU college is ready to act as a coaching centre should worry us all.

After all, what can be more flawed than a college, which will use CUET scores for its admissions, and will coach students for money?” “Such an activity is an indication that we are ready to generate money, that we do not need grants,” she asserted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CUET Delhi University Commerce
India Matters
Firefighters try to douse a fire which broke out in a building at Mundka, in West Delhi, Friday, May 13, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Mundka fire: Charred human remains found during search operation, owners arrested
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
To control domestic prices, India bans wheat exports with immediate effect
Congress president Sonia Gandhi addressing delegates at the chintan shivir in Udaipur on Friday. Mark the faux pas on the Dandi march picture on the backdrop. It is in reverse. (PTI)
Congress gets smarter logo but Gandhi march faux pas may get it the stick
Representational Image. (Photo| P Jawahar, EPS)
National Education Policy: Ancient science part of engineering textbook 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp