Ramanujan College flip-flops on CUET coaching classes

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ramanujan College, a DU college, drew flak from the teaching community on Friday for offering a crash course on the Common University Entrance Test despite a row over the CUET allegedly promoting a culture of coaching classes.

To be launched on June 1, the one month course for commerce stream is to be held in virtual mode for which the college is charging a non-refundable amount of Rs 12,000. Sources, meanwhile, said that the CUET crash course poster was removed from the college website on Friday evening following the widespread criticism.

Mithuraaj Dhusiya, a member of the DU academic council, said that crash courses like this will affect the education system. “In academic council meetings, time and again, the DU administration was made aware of the possible mushrooming of coaching centres because of CUET. It is absolutely disgusting to see a DU college itself joining this money-minting exercise. Will the DU administration wake up and act?” he said

Deo Kumar, a professor of Rajdhani College and former member of the academic council, said the DUTA leadership was appealing higher authorities to intervene immediately in the matter. Educators had warned CUET would lead to massification of coaching culture, Delhi Teachers Front secretary Abha Dev Habib lamented. “That a DU college is ready to act as a coaching centre should worry us all.

After all, what can be more flawed than a college, which will use CUET scores for its admissions, and will coach students for money?” “Such an activity is an indication that we are ready to generate money, that we do not need grants,” she asserted.