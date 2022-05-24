Four civic body-run schools under scanner of DCW over safety

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After a horrifying incident where a man entered a school and harassed students, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday conducted a surprise inspection at four schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to check the safety and security measures taken up by schools.

Calling the conditions of schools “pathetic, unsafe and disturbing”, the DCW issued a notice to the Municipal Commissioner directing that action should be taken immediately.

In its notice, the DCW said that an inquiry took place regarding safety of girls in primary schools of Delhi after receiving many complaints. The four schools inspected were in Aruna Nagar, Kewal Park, Mustafabad and Bhati Mines.

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal shared some pictures and said, “The condition of children in every school is pathetic. These pictures of MCD schools testify to the crumbling education system of MCD. On the world stage, we give the slogan of ‘Padhega India’ but it seems to be limited to the luxurious offices with high walls.”

Lack of security guards, dilapidated and unsafe buildings, criminal activities, lack of CCTV cameras, mid-day meals, unsanitary toilets, broken furniture, lack of proper drinking water, lack of counsellors, poorly lit corridors were some of the issues pointed by the DCW.

The notice also said that in a school in Kewal Nagar, syringes (drugs), cigarette boxes and broken alcohol bottles were found inside the premises. "The blatant misuse of the school’s grounds for anti-social activities reflects the dangers faced by the students," it said.

The commission added that some of the schools did not have a single functional CCTV camera. The gates of the washroom were broken or did not have latches which posed serious concern regarding safety of the students.

In a detailed response, MCD officials said the school at Bhati Mines is facing difficulty in providing facilities as it is located on a forest land while another civic school in Aruna Nagar is to be renovated on "priority" basis. "Classes are being conducted in two shifts. Mission Buniyaad programme is being run in school in single shift, which allows more students to take part in classes," said an official.