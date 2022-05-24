STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMRC signs up on Koo, expands digital presence

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday made its debut on the India-made digital platform Koo, seeking to expand its presence on social media.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday made its debut on the India-made digital platform Koo, seeking to expand its presence on social media. The Delhi Metro is already operating its official accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

"The Delhi Metro today launched its official account on the India made social media platform 'Koo' with the user name 'OfficialDMRC'. The account can be accessed through following link https://www.kooapp.com/profile/OfficialDMRC," the DMRC said in a statement.

The urban transporter had entered the social media in 2018 and has been actively engaging with its stakeholders via these platforms, officials said. Metro-related news and developments such as service updates, new initiatives and construction of new corridors, etc, are shared on social media accounts on a regular basis.

"Around five lakh users are following Delhi Metro accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram," it said.
The Twitter account of DMRC has been a platform that has so far provided necessary information, and on occasions mirth to netizens owing to various viral posts and videos. 

Social media account gives all details
Metro-related news and developments such as service updates, new initiatives and construction are shared on social media. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
