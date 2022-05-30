STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Five flights diverted, 70 delayed at Delhi airport due to thunderstorm

At least five flights were diverted and 70 delayed at the Delhi airport due to a thunderstorm that struck the national capital on Monday afternoon.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: At least five flights were diverted and 70 delayed at the Delhi airport due to a thunderstorm that struck the national capital on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds, damaged several cars, brought traffic to a grinding halt, left trees uprooted and led to power outages in various parts of Delhi on Monday.

The officials said at least 40 flight departures and 30 arrivals were delayed due to the thunderstorm.

Moreover, at least five arrivals were diverted due to the thunderstorm, they added.

The GMR Group-led Delhi Airport International Limited (DIAL), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport, did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on the matter.

