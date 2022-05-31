STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Khadi story

‘Quiet’, the latest edit by designer Anavila Misra, is a collaboration with leading design house Good Earth

Published: 31st May 2022

Anavila Misra

Anavila Misra

By Romal Laisram
Express News Service

Fashion designer Anavila Misra has now collaborated with Good Earth on a khadi collection titled ‘Quiet’. With khadi saris and separates that have traditional motifs of flowers, birds, and fruits, this collection features easy nova sets, kaftans and scarves in white, peach, indigo, green, ecru, yellow, pink, and red. We caught up with Misra to find out more about the collection. Excerpts:

We know this edit has been in the offing for quite some time now. How did it finally materialise?
I have been working with khadi for more than three years now. Due to the lockdown restrictions in the last few years, we delayed the presentation. This only led us into further design explorations and the collection has beautifully evolved with time. With things getting back to normal and high summer, we felt this was the right time to put it in the market.

How has this collaboration with Good Earth worked out?
We have been working closely with them for years and Good Earth shares our vision of slow and mindful fashion and I feel it was the right fit for this collaboration.

Tell us a little bit about the collection?
Khadi, for me, is not a textile but a way of life. Having observed it for over a decade during my work in West Bengal, I wanted to lend my vision to this textile. I have worked with weavers to discover the potential of handwoven linen for decades and in that process, I would always notice khadi craftspeople. Through spinning yarn, dyeing, and weaving, there is a quiet meditative calm about them that has captured me. Every piece of their process is calm and it translates into the fabrics they weave.

The collection is 100 per cent khadi woven in West Bengal. Eighty per cent of our textiles are also naturally dyed in these weaving clusters. The saris are woven using jamdani motifs in gold and silver and the silhouettes are easy and roomy, apt for Indian summers. We have also introduced shirts and bandis (Nehru jackets) for younger clients.

Rs 9,500 onwards. At Good Earth stores in the city.

