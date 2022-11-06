Home Cities Delhi

Experience India on a plate

The Saras Food Festival organised by the Ministry of Rural Development attempts to bring together authentic regional cuisines under one roof.

Published: 06th November 2022 09:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2022 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

Images from the food festival

By Simi Kuriakose
Express News Service

Indian cuisine is as varied as its culture; in fact, each plate tastes as diverse as the people. Gastronomes have perhaps made expeditions to a few states in search of that next mouth-watering morsel, but the vast distances have always been a barrier. The Saras Food Festival—it started on October 28 and will continue till November 10—which has been organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development at the Handicraft Bhawan, Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, removes any geographical limitation, with stalls from states across the country at arm’s length from each other. From Dal Baati Choorma, Pyaaz Kachori and Dal Kachori from Rajasthan and Rajma Chawal as well as Bajre Ki Khichdi from Haryana to Hyderabadi Dum Biryani from Telangana, Kappa Fish Curry from Kerala among other delicacies, the cuisines one can enjoy here are diverse—regional dishes have been prepared by women of self-help groups across 17 states.

Delicacies galore

We visited the festival on Saturday, only to witness a huge footfall of foodies. ‘Mujhe Rajasthan ka daal-baati try karna hai’, exclaimed a young visitor to her friend. Talking to us about the event and the success it has been, CL Kataria, a representative of the Ministry of Rural Development, shared, “We have about 150 women across self-help groups from 17 states participating in this event. The idea of this food festival is to maintain the traditional recipes of villages that are slowly vanishing because of how they [recipes] are getting diluted. Also, you will get to experience the flavours of India within a range of about 300-400m. It’s almost like India has gathered in one space; it’s almost like being in a row to relish food from across regions.”

The various stalls in this festival have been set up by women of self-help groups. We spoke to Mugda Parkas Patil (54) from Kalyan, Maharashtra—she’s part of a six-member team—who was all smiles as she spoke about this being her first-time in Delhi. She said, “This is nice [the experience]. We have Komri Vada, Bhakri, Puran Poli, and a lot from Maharashtra in our stall.” Anil Kumar (36), who was also part of a six-member team at the Andhra stall, spoke to us about how delighted he was that people loved the food. He added, “We have the Andhra-style Chicken Biryani and the Royyala Biryani or Prawn Biryani, which is special. The arrangements are great here and the staff are very co-operative.”

A foodie’s dream

Right outside the Kerala stall, we noticed four friends talking about a plate of Chicken Pathri. We walked up to Sayan Kundu (20), a design student from Indian Institute of Art and Design, Okhla, from the group, who shared, “It was my idea to come here, as I had been to a similar food festival in Delhi last. Also, I saw a reel on Instagram and told my friends that we must come here for lunch. We had the Chicken Pathri from Kerala and Chicken Biriyani from the Telangana stall. The Pathri was really nice; it was almost like Chicken Pizza, but the taste was great. The overall experience is very nice, and anyone can come here and enjoy the whole day.”

Yuri and Maayke, who landed in Delhi on holiday from the Netherlands two days ago, were seen lugging their backpacks as they wended their way through the festival. We met them at the Rajasthan stall, and when asked how they chanced upon this event, Yuri mentioned, “We saw posters and advertisements, and we thought it looked very nice. Also, we like food, so we [decided to come here].” Calling the city “beautiful”, he shared, “We just got here [to the festival] and it all looks really nice.” Maayke concluded, “The set-up is really nice. I like it very much.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saras Food Festival
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp