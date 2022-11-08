Home Cities Delhi

Beast mode: BMW X6 ’50 Jahre M Edition’

The BMW X6 50 Jahre M Edition is one beast of a machine that is now in India, but in limited numbers!

Published: 08th November 2022 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2022 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

BMW X6 ’50 Jahre M Edition’

BMW X6 ’50 Jahre M Edition’

By Vikram Gour
Express News Service

BMW X6 ’50 Jahre M Edition’ is a stunning-looking machine that boasts a significantly larger BMW Kidney Grille finished in high gloss black. To add some drama, the illuminated grille gives this version of the X6 a rather distinct look. Other key features include the M badging and the ‘50 Years of M’ door projectors. The X6 special edition also sports 20-inch M alloys finished in orbit grey with M Sport Brake Callipers in red high gloss. The revised front apron, larger air inlets and Laserlights add to 
its character. 

Interior
The interior is designed to create an exclusive and dynamic driving experience. The X6 50 Jahre M Edition comes with Crafted Clarity, 4 zone air-conditioning, Harman Kardon Surround Sound System, Comfort Access System and Sport Seats as standard. The reconfigured and redesigned controls represent a modern re-interpretation of the classic, driver-focused BMW’s cockpit. The new model comes equipped with Temperature Controlled Cup holders (heated and cooled) and offers Wireless Charging as standard. Other key features include the panorama glass roof and M leather steering wheel with sports seats.

Performance
Under the hood of the X6  50 Jahre M Edition is the unrivaled 3.0-litre TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 340hp and a peak torque output of 450Nm. It is capable of taking this machine from 0-100km/h in just 5.5 seconds and can hit a top speed of 250km/h! The engine is paired with the eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission that allows for smooth and fast shift times in order to let the driver maximise their experience behind the wheel. 

Tech
A host of BMW ConnectedDrive technologies make their way into this product. To start with, you get the BMW Live Cockpit Professional which includes a high-resolution 12.3-inch Central Information Display with iDrive Controller and Navigation with touch functionality. Wireless Apple CarPlay ensures seamless smartphone connection. A convenient wireless charging station also doubles up as a power bank. Parking and maneuvering in confined spaces is made easy by the parking assistant along with the reversing assistant. The system remembers the last 50 metres covered and is able to automatically reverse the car along exactly the same route.The standard BMW Gesture Control allows drivers to perform various actions through simple hand gestures. BMW Virtual Assistant, an intelligent digital character, which responds to the prompt ‘Hey BMW’ and helps drivers operate the car with access to various functions and information simply by speaking, comes as standard. 

Final take
BMW India is offering the X6 50 Jahre M Edition as a limited series product and currently there are only 10 units available! Yes, it is an ultra-exclusive offering and worth every penny for this is a definite collector’s item. 

Price: Rs 1,11,00,000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMW X6 ’50 Jahre M Edition’
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
Cities under strain, India's predicted urban boom
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. (Express illustration | Sourav roy)
LDF launches massive campaign against Kerala Governor
Naina Redhu, first Indian Twitter user.(Photo | ANI)
Know the mind of India's first Twitter user on Musk 'blue tick'
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Six years on, jury is still out on efficacy of demonetisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp