Home Cities Delhi

Runway for a cause

This fashion showcase by a city-based NGO was organised to celebrate the resilience of cancer survivors

Published: 11th November 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

An image from the ‘Festival of Hope’ event

By Simi Kuriakose
Express News Service

Glamorous outfits, a slew of models, celebrity showstoppers, and a discerning FROW—it is acceptable to think that a fashion show only focuses on these. However, Thursday night revealed another side to fashion as the who’s who from Delhi-NCR made it to DLF Golf Links, Gurugram, to witness an iconic runway moment that was brimming with empathy.

The event in question was a sartorial showcase that was organised by the Festival of Hope Foundation—a Delhi-based NGO founded by Shalini Vig that aims to celebrate the spirit and courage of cancer survivors as well as transform the idea of charity—in association with ace couturier Varun Bahl. City-based celebrities along with a few cancer survivors walked the runway—wearing Bahl’s creations—alongside showstopper and Bollywood actor Sanjana Sanghi of Dil Bechara-fame.

Fashion and beyond 
The event, which is now in its 15th season, is aptly titled Festival of Hope as it creates awareness about cancer and allows citizens to be part of a cause that helps raise funds for cancer survivors. Giving us an insight into the idea behind the show, Vig shared, “We are working for people to create awareness through our shows. Festival of Hope involves many designers. We expect that people would take an initiative and be a part of the cause as it is meant to celebrate the life of cancer survivors. We are grateful to all who contribute to the event to make it a success.” 

actor Sanjana Sanghi and couturier Varun Bahl

Prior to this large-scale event, the Foundation also conducted a ‘Ride For Cancer’ on October 16—the event was also to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. Speaking about the same, Vig added, “The ride was also an initiative to honour the cancer survivors. Our theme is to make these fighters realise that their lives would become more beautiful after accomplishing this war.”

For couturier Varun Bahl, who has been associated with the Foundation for a while now, being part of this event is another way to “give back” to the community. He shared, “I have known Shalini for many years now. It is a cause that is very close to my heart. Ever since I started my couture label in 2004, I have always tried to find different ways of giving back, and that has always been the main reason why we continue to do what we do, and what better way to contribute to their cause than with fashion.”

The runway was replete with bold and beautiful men and women, who wore pieces from Varun’s past couture collections and his latest prêt collection titled ‘New Leaf’. Talking about the same, Varun added, “The show is very special to me as I will be showcasing a curated selection of pieces from both my latest prêt collection as well as my couture pieces from my latest couture collection. All these pieces are close to me and have been handpicked for the Leaders of Hope walking the show today. I am glad to have been able to contribute to this wonderful cause and event by doing my part for the show.”

When asked what keeps her determined to move forward, Vig concluded, “We see there are a number of people diagnosed with cancer. The treatment is emotionally, physically and financially draining, and it not only impacts the patient but also the family. The initiative is to lessen the burden on the shoulders of patients and their families. Our initiative will help them combat [the disease] in the best possible way. Festival of Hope instils hope in the future of these patients.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Festival of Hope Foundation Varun Bahl Sanjana Sanghi Dil Bechara Shalini Vig
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp