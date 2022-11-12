Better together: Delhi-based Ridhi Mehra's exquisite fashion line

Home Cities Delhi

Ensembles from the collection

Ensembles from the collection

By Romal Laisram
Express News Service

Delhi-based eponymous label Ridhi Mehra was founded in 2012 after designer Ridhi Mehra graduated from National Institute of Fashion Technology, Delhi. After completing the graduate programme in fashion studies, she decided to establish her own brand and is now a popular name with several celebrities including Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, and Mrunal Thakur.

Fresh off the success of her last collection ‘Wildflower’, a festive edition of ‘easy-to-wear’ silhouettes—the designer is back with a new capsule line, The Ridhi Mehra X Indya Collection, which hopes to bring to the contemporary women of India a thoughtfully-refined fashion narrative. We catch up with the designer to find out more:

Tell us about the new collection?
The Ridhi Mehra X Indya Collection carries a common intention at its core: To adorn a lovely lady with showstopping silhouettes that are affordable, functional, and effortless.

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?
This collection features a varied array of thread work including monochrome floral thread work and ivory floral thread work.

Take us through the colour palette that has been used in this edit.
The colour palette is joyous with hues like mint green, fuschia, deep green, yellow, navy blue, wine, pastel pinks, light pinks, ivory, and mustard adding to the allure. 

What are the fabrics you have chosen for this collection?
Predominantly georgette. 

What are the silhouettes we can look forward to?
Maxi tunics, midcalf/ankle tunics, shorts, jumpsuits, lehenga skirts, and sari skirts. 

Have you already started working on your next edit? 
Our AW ’22 collection ‘Dimensions’ is soon to hit stores. It is inspired by and celebrates the multifaceted woman.Rs 1,400 onwards. Available online.

