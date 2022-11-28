Home Cities Delhi

Reshaping the art of storytelling

This four-day event provided international and native storytellers a platform to regale the audience with diverse narratives

Published: 28th November 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Mohit Chauhan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Mohit Chauhan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui

By Kulsoom Abid
Express News Service

Storytelling has been an integral part of human civilisation from the beginning of time. Apart from being used to document every aspect of life, this narrative art has also passed on important information, moral lessons, and even culture from one generation to another.

Over the years, the Capital has wholeheartedly welcomed skilled raconteurs and story enthusiasts across ages at Kathakar—an annual festival that celebrates the art of oral storytelling. Established under the aegis of UNESCO by NGOs Nivesh and HHACH and as part of the Ghummakkad Narain—a travelling literature and arts festival—in 2010, Kathakar aims to revive India’s long-standing oral storytelling tradition and make audiences familiar with it. 

In its 15th edition, Kathakar 2022 has partnered with the Ministry of Culture under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative. The event, which commenced on Friday—it will end today—was inaugurated by Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister of law and justice, at Sunder Nursery. The Amphitheatre at Central Vista, India Gate, was also the venue for a few sessions. Day one of Kathakar displayed star power with ‘Kissey Kahani aur Adakaari’, a conversation between musician Mohit Chauhan and actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, moderated by Prarthana Gahilote. Other prominent names who graced the event included Meenakshi Lekhi, Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture; director Imtiaz Ali—who was part of ‘Kissey, Kahani aur Mausiki’ on Sunday—and actor Sanjay Mishra.

Diverse expressions
When we visited Kathakar on Saturday, the crisp winter air was in sharp contrast to the warmth exuded by people who were captivated by listening to Sarah Rundle, a storyteller from the UK, who shared Italian and North African women’s folktales. Rundle said, “Storytelling requires imagination and intellectual research to keep the audience indulged.”

Other performances we enjoyed were by Lillian Rodrigues-Pang, an award-winning storyteller from Australia; Niall Moorjani, who narrated Scottish Ghost Stories, and more. Moorjani shared, “The Indian audience is so interactive and expressive. Their spirit of participation is beautiful.”

Magic of stories
Over the course of four days, Kathakar has been successful in bringing together international and native storytellers as well as performers who regaled an audience across ages with diverse narratives. Today, the line-up will also include a storytelling workshop for teachers and children. It was amid a conversation with British-Sierra Leonean rapper-turned-storyteller Alim Kamara that we realised what the magic of stories actually means to people. He concluded, “Stories make us feel how different yet similar we all are, and that is beautiful.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Storytelling Kathakar 2022 Ministry of Culture Mohit Chauhan Nawazuddin Siddiqui
India Matters
A police vehicle that was overturned by protesters at Vizhinjam. (Photo | EPS)
Adani sea port: Kerala police book case against 3,000 as Vizhinjam protest takes violent turn
Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant (Photo | AP)
You are messing up chances, need to reinvent game: Srikkanth to Pant
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
'Silent wave' in Gujarat, upcoming state polls to give new direction to country: Jignesh Mevani
CCTV visuals confirmed by police. (Video screengrab| ANI Twitter)
Woman, son held for killing husband, chopping body into 22 parts in Delhi's Pandav Nagar 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp