Delhi Metro services to be curtailed on October 2

Blue Line will be curtailed during the first half on October 2 due to planned maintenance work on a section of the corridor.

Published: 01st October 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi metro (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Metro operations on the Blue Line will be curtailed during the first half on October 2 due to planned maintenance work on a section of the corridor, officials said on Friday.

The busy line connects Dwarka Sector 21 in Delhi with Noida Electronic City, and also branches off to Vaishali from Yamuna Bank station.

“To undertake the scheduled track maintenance work between Yamuna Bank and Akshardham section on the Blue Line (Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali), train services on the morning of 2nd October 2022 (Sunday) will be regulated,” the DMRC said.

There will not be any direct train service from Noida Electronic City station to Dwarka from the start of revenue services till 2 PM, officials said.

Comments

