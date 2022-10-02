Home Cities Delhi

Kukdukoo Art Festival: A for art

On Saturday afternoon, several children congregated at the Chaupal to meet Gurugram-based artist and storyteller Alma who hosted a session on music and stories.

Published: 02nd October 2022 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2022 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Alma interacting with the children; (below) a child painting at the event

Alma interacting with the children; (below) a child painting at the event

By Anjani Chadha
Express News Service

Do not worry about your clothes getting dirty, just play and enjoy!” These were Gurugram-resident Sagar Batra’s words to his seven-year-old son Aarav before the latter made his way to the art and crafts section at the Kukdukoo Art Festival—a two-day event for children at Airia Mall Grounds, Sector-68, Gurugram. Within a few minutes, Aarav joined volunteers from The Curious Bees—a Gurugram-based educational venture—to try his hand at pottery. Spread over a vast area, Kukdukoo Art Festival features interactive art-based sessions, painting stalls, storytelling events, snacks counter, etc., for children aged between two and 18 as well as parents. The idea of this fest is to carve a space where kids can “learn while doing”.

Talking about putting this event together, Avishek Roy, co-founder, Kukdukoo, shared, “We wanted to put together a festival through which we can ignite love and passion about art whether it is visual art, fine art, or performing arts—something that is missed due to digital distractions. We have added the elements of art, storytelling, and theatre to remove any excessive usage of digital tools.”

Nurturing young minds

When we attended the event on day one, scores of children accompanied by their parents were seen strolling in the ground. Some kids were seen relishing ice cream while others carefully carried activity books and resources they had received at the sessions. The Kukdukoo venue has been divided into three segments—Manch, Chaupal, and Nukkad. An array of activities take place simultaneously in these sections.

On Saturday afternoon, several children congregated at the Chaupal to meet Gurugram-based artist and storyteller Alma who hosted a session on music and stories. “Aao baccho tumhe sunaun ek kahani Hindustan ki…(let me tell you a story about India),” sang Alma as the tots joined in unison. At about the same time, storyteller Simi Srivastava—co-founder of Kathashala—organised a storytelling session wherein she narrated an immersive tale to the children. Another highlight was the ‘Cosplay’—here the children met superheroes such as Captain America, Spiderman, Naruto, etc.

A family affair

A common complaint made by parents was about the weather playing spoilsport. However, many of them were glad about such an event being hosted in NCR. “In Gurugram, you have many parents with young children. However, you don’t have many activity centres, or museums, etc. So it is nice that such an event is happening wherein both parents and kids can participate together,” concluded Shruti Modi, a Gurugram-resident.

CHECK IT OUT

WHAT: Kukdukoo Art Festival
WHEN: Ends Today; 11:30am to 9:00pm
WHERE: Airia Mall Grounds, Sector-68, Gurugram

CATCH IT LIVE

WHAT: Puppetry by Shameem
WHEN: Today; 4:30pm to 5:15pm
WHERE: Manch

WHAT: A workshop on the art of mime with Kunal Molting
WHEN: Today; 12:45pm to 1:30pm
WHERE: Nukkad

WHAT: Art therapy through mandala art
WHEN: Today; 8:00pm
WHERE: Chaupal

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sagar Batra The Curious Bees Educational Venture Kukdukoo
India Matters
Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Former UP CM Mulayam's health deteriorates, shifted to ICU 
To step out of Telangana: KCR with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during a meeting in Patna, on August 31, 2022. (File Photo | PTI)
KCR's plan to foray into national politics on track; announcement on Oct 5
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
CBI makes social media debut ahead of Interpol General Assembly 
Looking Back: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched Mangalyaan , its spacecraft bound for Planet Mars, from Sriharikota. (File Photo)
With drained battery & no fuel, India's Mars Orbiter craft quietly bids adieu 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp