Delhi: Male students enter Miranda House, harass girls on Diwali fest

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students of Miranda House endured a harrowing few hours during the Diwali fest on Friday after male students allegedly harassed them and raised sexist slogans. The festival wrapped up much earlier than the scheduled time after several students and hostel inmates raised alarm. The incidents also culminated in a ruckus.

Onella, the Diwali festival organised by the National Service Scheme unit, allowed all DU students on the condition that they showed college identity cards, sources said. Reports said many male students who were denied entry tried to gatecrash, said Shobhna Parmod, a college student and witness to the incident.

“Around 12:30 pm, hundreds of students gathered outside gate number 4. When some of them were denied entry they tried to enter from other gates,” she said. “They were intimidating the students,” Parmod said.

Another student alleged that some boys also catcalled girl students and entered hostels. “They also made objectionable videos of girls,” said Supriya, another student. Students have criticised the administration and the police for not taking action against the miscreants.

Meanwhile, the women’s development cell of the college released a statement of condemnation, expressing its support for the college students. “They (the miscreants) entered restricted areas such as classrooms, ignored the requests of professors and staff and responded rudely to appeals to behave. A group of male students also shouted in corridors and attempted to vandalise the college property,” said the statement

“Classes were cancelled and students were left in a fix, said the statement. The entry and exit of some Miranda House students were also hindered,” said a statement issued by the women’s development cell.

DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the college administration has not received any complaints from the students. “Some students were trying to enter the campus by climbing the college walls but they were stopped,” he said. He said the programme went on peacefully.

