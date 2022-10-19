Delhi Municipal Council to install panic buttons at 197 bus shelters

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will install panic buttons at bus shelters falling under its jurisdiction that will convey message to the police with a single touch. The civic body officials said that 197 such bus shelters will be equipped with the panic buttons. The project will be run on trial basis with installation of four panic buttons which is pending approval from the Delhi Police.

“The trial could start from next month,” a senior official said. According to the officials, the panic buttons will consist of a box that will be linked to the police control room. “A push of the button will establish a direct connection between the caller and the officials at the control room,” a senior official informed.

“The box will have an audio receiver and speaker through which callers will be able to talk to the police personnel in the control room. Meanwhile, the call will also be transferred to the nearest police station from the location of the panic button box,” he added.

Besides, the NDMC will also monitor the distress call. The panic button will be linked to the NDMC’s control and command center, the official said. The civic body will also install CCTV cameras to prevent the misuse of the equipment, the official added. A similar project was started four years ago when the civic body decided to install such buttons on 55 smart poles in the New Delhi area, but it never took off, the official added.

NEW DELHI: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) will install panic buttons at bus shelters falling under its jurisdiction that will convey message to the police with a single touch. The civic body officials said that 197 such bus shelters will be equipped with the panic buttons. The project will be run on trial basis with installation of four panic buttons which is pending approval from the Delhi Police. “The trial could start from next month,” a senior official said. According to the officials, the panic buttons will consist of a box that will be linked to the police control room. “A push of the button will establish a direct connection between the caller and the officials at the control room,” a senior official informed. “The box will have an audio receiver and speaker through which callers will be able to talk to the police personnel in the control room. Meanwhile, the call will also be transferred to the nearest police station from the location of the panic button box,” he added. Besides, the NDMC will also monitor the distress call. The panic button will be linked to the NDMC’s control and command center, the official said. The civic body will also install CCTV cameras to prevent the misuse of the equipment, the official added. A similar project was started four years ago when the civic body decided to install such buttons on 55 smart poles in the New Delhi area, but it never took off, the official added.