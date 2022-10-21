Home Cities Delhi

DMRC gets permit to pull down 316 trees for metro corridor construction

The project will help connect west and central Delhi by linking Janakpuri West Station on the Magenta Line to RK Ashram Station on the Blue Line. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Thursday granted permission to the Delhi Metro Rai Corporation (DMRC) to remove and transplant 316 trees from Derawal Nagar for the construction of the Janakpuri-RK Ashram Metro corridor.

The project will help connect west and central Delhi by linking Janakpuri West Station on the Magenta Line to RK Ashram Station on the Blue Line. “A park was coming in the way of the Janakpuri-RK Ashram metro corridor route at Derawal Nagar. The DMRC sought clearance for transplantation of the trees from the site which had been stuck for some time,” the chief minister’s office said in a statement. 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has granted permission to the DMRC to fell 131 trees and transplant 185 others on the site on the condition that 3,160 new trees be planted as compensation, it said. Kejriwal said, “We have cleared the path for the construction of a new metro corridor between Janakpuri and RK Ashram. The DMRC has been given permission to remove and transplant 316 trees obstructing the project, provided they compensate by planting 3,160 more trees.”

“The corridor is part of Delhi Metro’s Phase 4. With this, another major section of Delhi will now have improved access to the Metro. Access to public transport is the lifeline of any modern city,” he added. 
The 29-kilometre Janakpuri-RK Ashram Corridor will run through many populated areas of Delhi including R K Ashram, Sadar Bazar, Pulbangash, Ashok Vihar, Azadpur, Majlis Park, among others. 

