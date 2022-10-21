Luxury Electrified: Mercedes-Benz India has rolled out its first all-electric luxury sedan

Vikram Gour By

Express News Service

The Mercedes-Benz EQ range comprises their dynamic all-electric product offerings, and the first one of these to be made in India is the bold-looking EQS 580 4Matic. Built at their flexible production line in Chakan, the EQS 580 4Matic is an experience that takes you lightyears ahead of what current products in the market offer!

Design

As the world’s most aerodynamic car, the EQS 580 4MATIC boasts a drag coefficient of 0.20. The sleek silhouette with neat character lines that bring out an element of sportiness and luxury are what make this luxury sedan stand apart.

It rides on massive 20-inch rims and the flowing roofline that slopes down towards the back gives it a coupé-like grace. A lot has gone into the lighting of the EQS as the digital headlights use 3 LEDs whose light is refracted by 1.3 million micro-mirrors in order to create this advanced lighting system. The rear LEDs look absolutely stunning as does the light bar that runs across

the rear.

Interior

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic is a massive car and there is ample room on board for four adults to travel in ultimate luxury. It is the S-Class of electric vehicles and has been kitted out in the same vein. Top-notch materials that are made from sustainable sources with over 80kg of raw material made from recycled items are another stand-out feature. Taking centre stage is the hyper screen.

This 56-inch screen is actually three screens that offer the owner a plethora of information. The digital driver dash, a massive centre screen, and for the first time ever, the front passenger gets a screen too. You can pair multiple phones with it, access navigation, vehicle controls like the massage seat function, and a lot more!

It is an AI-enabled MBUX infotainment system, so it learns on the go and is pretty much the heart of this machine. For your audio pleasure, the car gets a Burmester to surround sound system with 15 speakers and a total output of 710 watts.

Performance

The EQS 580 4Matic uses a high-density lithium-ion battery with a high energy content of 107.8kWh and the 400-volt battery unit powers two electric motors, which have a combined output of 525PS and a solid 855NM of torque.

It is capable of going from 0-100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds and can hit a top speed of 210 km/h! Having said that, the EQS has an ARAI-certified range of 857km to a single charge! Using a DC fast charger, it can recover 210km of range in just 15 minutes!

Verdict

The drive experience is unmatched as this luxury sedan just surges forward at an amazing speed. In that sense, it is almost aircraft-like in nature. Being a Mercedes-Benz also means it is safe and has a 5-star NCAP rating. Key features include rear-axle steering with 10° steering angle adjustment, HEPA Filter, Dynamic Select, and Predictive Route Planning. It is a step into the future and is a machine that delights!

Price: Rs 1.55 crore

