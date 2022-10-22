Home Cities Delhi

Tech corner: Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED sports

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

A DESIGNER’S DREAM

The Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED sports a 14.5” 2.8K 120Hz OLED display with an additional 2nd display. Its incredible dual display lets you view the primary screen with a 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and 550 nits of brightness for incredible images/video.

The secondary display is a 12.7” tilting touchscreen with a similar colour gamut and brightness as well as stylus support. The 12th Gen Intel Core i9 processors bring everything to your hands—speed, productivity, multi-tasking, and extreme audio visuals.

Dolby Atmos lets you hear clearer and louder while Dolby Vision ensures splendid imagery. A great device for professionals in the digital arts’ space.
EXCELLENT ANDROID COMPANIOn

Google’s Pixel series now adds a smartwatch to its portfolio. With Fitbit tech added, the Pixel watch is a formidable force connected to Wear OS; it not only tracks activity, sleep, and heart rate, but also integrates with Google Maps for slick navigation, Wallet for payments, Assistant for Voice instructs, Mail, Music, and so on.store.google.com

SMARTEN UP YOUR APPLIANCES

A good plug/source enables longevity for your devices. Zunpulse has a Wi-Fi-enabled IoT plug,  which allows a max current of 16amps. It connects easily to the Zunpulse app for setup and voilà, you can monitor energy levels, set schedules for on/off, control devices plugged in remotely and monitor 24x7 as well.

Thanks to Alexa and Google, I could switch on my AC from elsewhere and switch off my geyser. Such smart  plugs can be effectively used to control devices like motors, lights, and security devices remotely. zunpulse.com

