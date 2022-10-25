Home Cities Delhi

Three labourers killed after being run over by train in Delhi's Badli

The four men, who worked at Badli Industrial Area and lived in Rana park in Siraspur village, were caught between two trains coming from opposite directions on two lines.

Published: 25th October 2022 03:17 PM

Indian railways, trains

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Three labourers died after being run over by a train in northwest Delhi's Badli area, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred near KM pole no 13/25 between Badli yard and Holambi on Monday, they said, the information was received regarding it around 5.35 PM.

The deceased, aged between 19 and 21, were identified as Mohammad Hafiz, Mohammad and Riyazul, the police said.

All three worked at Badli Industrial Area and lived in Rana park in Siraspur village, they said.

According to the police, the three along with one Mohammad Ehsaan, who also works and stays with them, had gone to a nearby park and were returning to their residence.

The four men were caught between two trains coming from opposite directions on two lines, the officer said.

The trio tried to outrun the onrushing train and cross the tracks, but were hit while Ehsaan survived by sitting between the two lines, he said.

The bodies have been shifted to Subzi Mandi mortuary and their relatives informed, police said.

The police suspect no foul play.

Comments

