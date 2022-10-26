Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University admission: All eyes on off-campus colleges 

According to a senior official of the university, almost all of the seats of the prestigious colleges have been filled in the first round of the CSAS.

Published: 26th October 2022 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 07:51 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University

For representational purposes

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As around 59,100 out of 70,000 seats are taken, students have now placed their hopes on off-campus colleges. After the declaration of the first list for undergraduate admission, experts expect very low chances for the second list to come out.

Several students are now looking at Swami Shardhanand, Shyan Lal, Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Bhagini Nivedita, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Satywati and Ramanujan, which are among some of the off-campus colleges of Delhi University. 

According to a senior official of the university, almost all of the seats of the prestigious colleges have been filled in the first round of the CSAS. However, things are not the same in off-campus colleges.  Parveen Garg, the principal of Swami Shardhanand College said that “We have allotted a total of 1,945 seats for admission. Out of which 1622 students have accepted admission.

There are 275 candidates who did not opt for the course, while 45 admissions are rejected because of document issues.” According to him, there are 27 to 30 per cent of seats still open for admission in the second round of admission. Similarly, over 400 seats are still vacant in Shyam Lal College after the wrap-up of the first round of admission. A college official said that a total of 1,443 seats are allocated by the college this year, out of which around 950 candidates secured their admission. 

“This year, the University had allocated 20-30 per cent extra seats for admission. Because of this, there is a very high probability that all seats will be filled before the admission is completed.” said the college official.  Around 285 seats are still open for admission in Ramanujan college. As per a data shared by the college, 1,141 candidates have accepted admission in the first round, while 914 students have secured admission by paying the fee. 

Delhi University off-campus colleges Swami Shardhanand Bhagini Nivedita
