DTC to offer pension to current, ex-staffers to benefit 12K employees

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) on Wednesday decided to offer pensions to current and former employees who are not covered under the DTC Pension Scheme 1992. The move is expected to benefit nearly 12,000 existing and former employees.

The DTC pension scheme was sanctioned by the central government’s Ministry of Surface Transport on November 23, 1992, for the benefit of employees of the corporation on the same pattern as for the central government employees, an official said.

During the implementation of the scheme in 1992, all DTC employees were provided with an option to opt-in or stay out of the pension scheme, it said. After the successive modifications to the scheme, there was recurring demand for non-opted employees to be now covered under the DTC scheme.

In 2018, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot took cognisance of the matter and a committee of officers from DTC, union representatives and the transport department was constituted to probe the matter, the statement said.

The committee suggested an additional financial implication of Rs 26.50 crore per month for about 12,000 retired non-pension-opted employees, it said.

