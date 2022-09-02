Beamer alert:  BMW launches ultra-exclusive 50 Jahre M Edition in India

Manu Gour By

Celebrating 50 years of the iconic BMW M brand, the company has launched the ultra-exclusive 50 Jahre M Edition in India. This model has a limited production run globally and only 10 units will be on offer in India. Based on the BMW M4, this exclusive BMW gets all the performance parts that you would associate with a Mbadged Beemer.

Add to that, BMW has done an exceptional job in tweaking the exteriors to bring out an even more muscular look that is just drop-dead stunning! Powering the BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre Edition is a 3.0 litre straight six petrol unit that gets the M TwinPower turbo technology.

This engine delivers 510bhp and a stonking 650Nm of torque. Incidentally, it can do the 0 to 100 km/h dash in just 3.5 seconds and to ensure that all that power is seamlessly transferred to the wheels, the car comes equipped with BMW’s 8-speed M Steptronic transmission that allows fast and precise shifts.

The special edition BMW also gets a host of connected features and high-end convenience features. The list includes wireless charging, a heads-up display, a 12.3inch digital instrument display, a 10.25inch control display, a Harman Kardon sound system with 16 speakers and you also get gesture control to access various features just by moving your hand.

In order to allow the owner to enjoy the car to the maximum, BMW has built it rather safe, as well. Key features include dynamic stability control, corner brake control, automatic stability control, dynamic brake control, and it also benefits from an active M Differential with MxDrive for enhanced stability.

Priced at Rs 1,52,90,000

