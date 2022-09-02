Home Cities Delhi

Beamer alert:  BMW launches ultra-exclusive 50 Jahre M Edition in India

BMW India launched the BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre M Edition and it boasts some serious power

Published: 02nd September 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Manu Gour
Express News Service

Celebrating 50 years of the iconic BMW M brand, the company has launched the ultra-exclusive 50 Jahre M Edition in India. This model has a limited production run globally and only 10 units will be on offer in India. Based on the BMW M4, this exclusive BMW gets all the performance parts that you would associate with a Mbadged Beemer.

Add to that, BMW has done an exceptional job in tweaking the exteriors to bring out an even more muscular look that is just drop-dead stunning! Powering the BMW M4 Competition Coupe 50 Jahre Edition is a 3.0 litre straight six petrol unit that gets the M TwinPower turbo technology.

This engine delivers 510bhp and a stonking 650Nm of torque. Incidentally, it can do the 0 to 100 km/h dash in just 3.5 seconds and to ensure that all that power is seamlessly transferred to the wheels, the car comes equipped with BMW’s 8-speed M Steptronic transmission that allows fast and precise shifts.

The special edition BMW also gets a host of connected features and high-end convenience features. The list includes wireless charging, a heads-up display, a 12.3inch digital instrument display, a 10.25inch control display, a Harman Kardon sound system with 16 speakers and you also get gesture control to access various features just by moving your hand.

In order to allow the owner to enjoy the car to the maximum, BMW has built it rather safe, as well. Key features include dynamic stability control, corner brake control, automatic stability control, dynamic brake control, and it also benefits from an active M Differential with MxDrive for enhanced stability.

Priced at Rs 1,52,90,000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMW M brand BMW M4 Competition Coupe Mbadged Beemer
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp