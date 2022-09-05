Fostering connections amid nature 

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

On Sunday morning, over 10 strangers from various parts of the city visited Sanjay Van to be part of a distinct nature walk. Organised by Prem-a-Culture, a Mumbai-based organisation that attempts to redefine the dating culture, this ‘Singles Meet Up’ was conducted keeping in mind those looking to build new bonds all while reconnecting with themselves. The three-hour-long walk—based on Shinrin-yoku, the Japanese practice of forest bathing—encapsulated exploring nature, fostering connections, and more. The idea was to allow the participants to reflect upon what makes one resonate with nature. Talking about the response received, co-founder Suyash Saboo (AGE) concluded, “The participants really connected with each other. People opened up and really appreciated the intent behind this event."