18 metro stations in Delhi to have platform screens for safety: Official

The remaining elevated stations will have half-height PSDs like some of the corridors have at present, he said.

Published: 08th September 2022 08:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 08:16 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Eighteen underground stations coming up under the Phase-IV of the Delhi Metro will have full-height platform screen doors (PSDs), a feature currently seen only at the Airport Line, a senior official said. The remaining elevated stations will have half-height PSDs like some of the corridors have at present, he said.

Under Phase 4, the Delhi Metro is adding around 65 km of new lines on three corridors — Majlis Park to Maujpur (12.31 km), Janakpuri West to R K Ashram Marg (29.26 km), and Delhi Aerocity to Tughlakabad or Silver Line (23.62 km) with a total of 45 stations.  

The construction work on these corridors is in progress. All new stations on these three corridors will have PSDs. “This will also help in energy saving and better air circulation in the station area, as doors will prevent loss of air circulation on the platform or tunnel side,” the official said.

At present, the Airport Line has full-height PSDs at all its stations, while Pink Line and Magenta Line have half-height PSDs.  In the phase under development, Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg corridor (with 9.41 km underground section), an extension of Magenta Line, will have 22 stations — seven underground and eight elevated.  

TAGS
Delhi Metro Delhi Metro Phase 4
