Immerse idols in artificial lakes: Delhi Jal Board

 Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Vice Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj on Friday instructed officials to construct artificial ponds to prevent the immersion of idols in the Yamuna river during Durga Puja.

Published: 10th September 2022 08:19 AM

A man immerses Ganesha idols in Ulsoor Lake, Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo | Vinod kumar T, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Vinod kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

At a meeting with the officials of the DJB, Delhi Police, Flood and Irrigation Department, South Delhi administration, and representatives of Durga Puja Committees, Bhardwaj discussed the issue of pollution in the river due to the immersion of idols post worship.

The DJB VC directed the civil administration to ensure that the immersion of idols takes place only in artificial ponds created especially for devotees. He instructed the officials to ensure the optimal availability of water in these ponds so that immersion is smooth and eventful. 

