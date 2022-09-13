Delhi Metro: Snag hits Yellow Line, travellers stuck

Shayan Ahmad Shamim By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hundreds of Delhi Metro commuters faced a harrowing time on Monday as a “snag in the signalling system” of a train affected services on the busy Yellow Line during the morning rush hour.

The Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro connects Samyapur Badli in Delhi to HUDA City Centre in Gurugram, Haryana.

The commuters without any prior information were left stranded for hours. The incident took place during peak office hours. It took around four hours for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to fix the problem. Normal services resumed at 10:15 AM, the DMRC tweeted.

It said, “Train services between Sultanpur and Guru Dronacharya stations were affected from the start of revenue services till 10.07 am today due to a technical issue reported in a non-revenue train approaching towards Ghitorni for induction into regular passenger service from Huda City Centre.”

Though the DMRC tweeted about the issue on Saturday along with a follow up on Monday, the commuters who reached the stations were left with no option but to either return back or find an alternate mode of transport.

Many commuting travelling towards Huda City Centre were informed that exit gates after Sultanpur would be closed and everyone had to de-board either at Chattarpur or before. Yellow line is considered to be the busiest metro corridor in the Delhi Metro network.

As per the videos shared, people were seen boarding onto trucks in order to reach their workplace in time and many had to resort to options such as cabs and autos while the others had to walk or hop on a rickshaw to reach their destination.

Many commuters were fleeced by the hiked prices of cabs and autos. “Yellow Line Metro has not been working since the last 3 days. People are made to wait at the station for hours. The management is so poor that the officials are not doing anything about the problem, said Avika Dhama, one of the commuter.

The increasing cases of technical difficulties being reported since the past 6 months by the DMRC are a major concern, as people depend on the service for their daily work and livelihood. Direct implication of the snap also falls upon the regular traffic.

‘Commuters boarded trucks to reach office’

Many commuting travelling towards Huda City Centre were informed that exit gates after Sultanpur would be closed and everyone had to de-board either at Chattarpur or before. As per videos shared on social media, people were seen boarding onto trucks in order to reach their workplace

