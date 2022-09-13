Imaginative stories, striking visuals 

Anjani Chadha By

Some people will tell you that animated films are meant for children while others will argue that these hardly touch upon ‘real’ issues. However, such films are works of cinema (and design) that are not just big on emotions but also visuals. Be it the age-old Disney princess series or more recent films that feature 3-D designs, animated movies—more often than not—impact you in some way or other. Three artists and illustrators from Delhi-NCR suggest their favourite animated films that can also give you great design lessons anytime.

Of cultures and family ties

East Delhi-based visual artist Taniya Sarkar recommends fantasy film Coco (2017). “The colours, characters, and story play an important role as to why it is so loved,” says the 25-year-old. Inspired by the Mexican holiday Day of the Dead, Coco follows the story of Miguel, a 12-year-old boy who is transported to the Land of the Dead. The character then seeks the help of his great-great-grandfather to return to his family among the living. “The makers have paid a lot of attention to the cultures shown in the film. Though the film is very colourful, it never seemed too much to me. Every frame is well-balanced and heavenly,” she concludes.

Making little things count

Itisha Upadhyay is a fan of movies made by Japanese animation film studio, Studio Ghibli. While it is difficult for her to choose one, she mentions Spirited Away is special to her. “The amount of details Hayao Miyazaki [Japanese animation director] puts into his movies is unreal. He has this hold over visuals, which make his audiences feel inspired,” says the 29 year-old-Noida resident who was introduced to Studio Ghibli by her college mentor when she was experiencing a creative block. “As an animation student back then, I would run out of motivation and inspiration. How those movies have inspired my work today is something that I never saw coming. I have started to enjoy making little details, which might not even be visible to a lot of people but can make the whole illustration a lot more than it would have been without that tiny spec of a dot maybe.”

Experiments that matter

Illustrator and art director Tushar Madaan (30) attributes his inclination towards art to the animated films and series—Popeye, Cars, etc.,—he has watched while growing up. Amid the wide array of animated content he has consumed till date, Kubo and the Two Strings, a 2016 American stop-motion animated action fantasy film developed by animation studio Laika, stands out. “Few people are experimenting with stop-motion in animation. If you see the film, you will not be able to tell the difference if they have done 3-D or stop-motion animation, such is the work,” he shares, adding how the characters feel like friends to him. After watching this film, one of the things on Madaan’s bucket list is to learn stop motion.

