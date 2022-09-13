Transport department develops open database to provide real-time information about EV charging stations in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In order to provide historical and real-time information on public electric vehicle charging infrastructure, the transport department has set up an open database and has asked all the entities operating public or semi-public/swapping stations to submit the information to the open database within three weeks period.

According to a notification issued by the transport department, clause 6.2.4 of the Delhi EV policy states that the transport department has to set up an open, publicly owned database offering historical, real-time information on public charging infrastructure i.e, kWh, vehicle types, number of events, locations (longitude/latitude) of the charger, number of chargers at the site, site classification, payment amount, pay structure (by kWh, by the hour or by session) as well as the payment rate.

Following this, the department has set up an open public-owned database.

"The energy operators shall have to provide data to this public database. The data can be used free of charge by in-vehicle navigation systems, Charging apps and maps," said the Principal Secretary and Commissioner Transport Ashish Kundra.

The official also said that the database can be accessed by registered entities/individuals for submission and retrieval of historical and real-time information pertaining to public charging and infrastructure. The department has also set up an EV portal where the above information can be accessed.

"The data can also be accessed by both static and dynamic by submitting a request through the portal. For accessing dynamic data, API key will be instantly shared when the request is submitted and the decision on authorising the request will be provided within 48 hours of submitting the request," said Kundra.

Under this, all entities operating public, semi-public EV charging or swapping stations set up on public as well as private lands such as shopping centres, theatres, kirana shops, etc., have to submit the asked information to the database. The data pertaining to charging stations used by individuals, households or commercial entities will not be shared on the open database, read the order issued by the Transport department.

Further, the public charging operators will also have to submit the point of contact for communication regarding the open database with the Transport department, said officials.

