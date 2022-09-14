Home Cities Delhi

Delhi government launches open database facility for EV charging

In line with the mandate of the policy, the transport department has now put in place an open, publicly-owned database.

Published: 14th September 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

ELectric car charging, EV charging, Li-ion battery, Lithium ion batter

Representational Image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government has launched an open database facility for EV charging and battery-swapping stations on its Switch Delhi portal to bring all the electric vehicle players on a single platform. The database will enable open access to more than 2,500 charging points in Delhi, as on date, to all EV players who can further develop platforms to provide seamless information about charging and battery-swapping stations to all EV users in Delhi, officials said.

“In 2021, the government came up with an open database for bus transit, which was a big success. The same is being used by Google, Uber and many more. With the launch of the open database for EV charging, Delhi is making a move towards solving the biggest problem of EV users, which is range anxiety.

“It will enable them to use their favourite apps to locate more than 2,500 charging points and battery-swapping stations across Delhi and the number is expected to reach 18,000 by 2025,” Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said.In line with the mandate of the policy, the transport department has now put in place an open, publicly-owned database.

The database can be accessed by the registered entities and individuals for submission and retrieval of historical and real-time information pertaining to public charging and swapping infrastructure through the ev.delhi.gov.in/openev portal, the officials said.

